News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Investigation ongoing into death of man died after being held by police

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:39 AM January 30, 2021   
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street Vi

A man died in hospital after being detained by police in Victoria Road, Diss. - Credit: Archant

A probe is ongoing into the death of a man in hospital shortly after being detained by Norfolk police officers.

Officers were called to Cotman Close, Diss, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 10 after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously.

He was detained in Victoria Road outside Morrisons under the Mental Health Act, but soon became seriously unwell and was taken to hospital where he died on August 11.

The matter, which had previously been referred to the constabulary’s professional standards department, is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation was “ongoing”.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon