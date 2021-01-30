Investigation ongoing into death of man died after being held by police

Published: 10:39 AM January 30, 2021

A man died in hospital after being detained by police in Victoria Road, Diss. - Credit: Archant

A probe is ongoing into the death of a man in hospital shortly after being detained by Norfolk police officers.

Officers were called to Cotman Close, Diss, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 10 after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously.

He was detained in Victoria Road outside Morrisons under the Mental Health Act, but soon became seriously unwell and was taken to hospital where he died on August 11.

The matter, which had previously been referred to the constabulary’s professional standards department, is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation was “ongoing”.