Investigation closed after war medals stolen from Norfolk home

War medals were stolen from a home on Vimy Ridge, Wymondham. Photo: Google Archant

An investigation launched after a collection of war medals was stolen from a home in Wymondham has been closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three war medals, two of which were the WW2 Burma Star, were stolen from a home in the Vimy Ridge area of Wymondham, at around 2.30am on Saturday, January 11.

It is believed the thieves fled the scene after being disturbed by the occupants.

You may also want to watch:

Police launched an appeal following the raid but a spokesman for the Norfolk force said 'all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has now been closed'.

The spokesman added: 'However, should any more information come to light the investigation would be reopened'.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 36/2558/20.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.