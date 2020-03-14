Search

Investigation closed after war medals stolen from Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 11:09 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 14 March 2020

War medals were stolen from a home on Vimy Ridge, Wymondham. Photo: Google

An investigation launched after a collection of war medals was stolen from a home in Wymondham has been closed.

Three war medals, two of which were the WW2 Burma Star, were stolen from a home in the Vimy Ridge area of Wymondham, at around 2.30am on Saturday, January 11.

It is believed the thieves fled the scene after being disturbed by the occupants.

Police launched an appeal following the raid but a spokesman for the Norfolk force said 'all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has now been closed'.

The spokesman added: 'However, should any more information come to light the investigation would be reopened'.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 36/2558/20.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

