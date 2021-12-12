News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

All lines of enquiry into serious Norwich sex assault 'exhausted'

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2021
Police at the scene following reports of a sex assault in the Barrack Street area of Norwich. 

Police have closed an investigation into reports of a serious sexual assault in Norwich which happened in June this year. - Credit: David Hannant, Archant Norfolk

An investigation into a suspected serious sexual assault in Norwich has been closed, it has been confirmed.

A woman in her 40s was understood to have been seriously sexually assaulted by a man while walking in Barrack Street in the city at around 6am.

A police cordon was put in place outside the St James' Quay development, blocking access through the car park to the riverside footpath, following the incident which happened on Friday, June 11. 

Police launched an investigation with an appeal for witnesses as well as dashcam footage of the Silver Road and Barrack Street areas of the city.

But despite the investigation, a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted so this has been closed pending any further information."

However anyone with information about the incident should call 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins
  2. 2 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  3. 3 Five cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Norfolk
  1. 4 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
  2. 5 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
  3. 6 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
  4. 7 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
  5. 8 SATURDAY ESSAY: City gets two new hospitals as Norfolk's QEH crumbles
  6. 9 Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man
  7. 10 Man spends a year creating huge Christmas show at home with 10,000 lights
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been advised against using cash during the pandemic outbreak. Photo: James Bass

Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Recreation Road Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing

Video

WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon