All lines of enquiry into serious Norwich sex assault 'exhausted'
- Credit: David Hannant, Archant Norfolk
An investigation into a suspected serious sexual assault in Norwich has been closed, it has been confirmed.
A woman in her 40s was understood to have been seriously sexually assaulted by a man while walking in Barrack Street in the city at around 6am.
A police cordon was put in place outside the St James' Quay development, blocking access through the car park to the riverside footpath, following the incident which happened on Friday, June 11.
Police launched an investigation with an appeal for witnesses as well as dashcam footage of the Silver Road and Barrack Street areas of the city.
But despite the investigation, a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted so this has been closed pending any further information."
However anyone with information about the incident should call 101.
