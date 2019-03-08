Investigation 'ongoing' into double daylight stabbing in Norwich

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

Investigations are continuing into a double stabbing following a daylight brawl in Norwich more than a week ago.

Two men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being stabbed following a fight which broke out near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road, just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5.

The men's injuries are not life-threatening, but it is believed one was stabbed in the torso and one in the head. They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.

A police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing" although no-one has yet been arrested.

It is believed that those involved were known to one another.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or who might have mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information should call Norwich CID on 101 quoting NC-05112019-214.