No suspects identified after trees at Norfolk school filled with diesel

Police investigating damage to trees at a school in a Norfolk town have closed the probe after no suspects were identified.

One large tree died and several other trees were left dying after they were drilled and filled with what is believed to be diesel at Hillside Avenue Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew between Monday, June 1 and Monday, June 8.

An investigation was launched into the damaged trees with anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who had information about the damage, urged to call police.

But Norfolk Police said the investigation has now been closed.

A spokesman said: “All lines of enquiry have been carried out and no suspects have been identified, therefore we have closed the investigation.

“However, should any further information come to light further enquiries will be made.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.