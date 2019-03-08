Probe into double stabbing near Norwich rail station is still open

Police have said an investigation into a double stabbing near to Norwich railway remains open with inquiries ongoing.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after two men were stabbed at just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 last year.

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described their shock after the streets were left splattered with blood following the attack.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside, but were later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said the investigation remains open with inquiries ongoing.