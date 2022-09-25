Police are investigating a brawl involving teens in parts of Norwich, including Jenny Lind Park - Credit: Archant © 2008

Police are continuing to investigate a brawl involving a group of teenagers in Norwich.

Officers were called to reports of an affray involving a large group of teenagers around the city centre between 7pm and 8pm on September 1.

The incident happened around a number of areas in the city including Jenny Lind Park, Eagle Park, Onley Street, Gloucester Street, Durham Street, Rutland Street, Newmarket Street, Unthank Road and York Street.

Five teenagers, all male and 16-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of affray and questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and were released on police bail.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.

Meanwhile the five teens arrested in connection with the incident are due to answer bail later this week.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage should contact PC Amiee Bickel at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 amiee.bickel@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference 36/67945/22.