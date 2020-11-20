Investigation continues after reports woman raped in city park

File pictgure of Sewell Park, Norwich. PIC: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2008

A teenager arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman in Norwich has been rebailed until the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating reports the victim, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 9.

A 19-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail, initially until August 7, and then until October 8, while enquiries continue.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the teenager has since been re-bailed until January 11.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Carlos D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45874/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.