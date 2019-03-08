Search

Probe continues into double stabbing near Norwich railway station

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 22 September 2019

Police were called following double stabbing near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Police were called following double stabbing near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Archant

Investigations are continuing into a double stabbing near Norwich train station more than 10 months ago.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after two men were stabbed at just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 last year.

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described their shock after the streets were left splattered with blood following the attack.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside, but were later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said the investigation is currently ongoing.

