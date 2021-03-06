Enquiries continue after doves and dog stolen from farm

Published: 5:30 AM March 6, 2021

Turtle doves in the aviary at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve near Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Enquiries are continuing after a dog and a number of doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in a Norfolk village.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm on February 11 when a Border Collie dog and doves were stolen from farm outbuildings in Hockwold.

The stolen dog was later recovered.

A man in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s from the Ipswich area were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have since been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.

Animal owners are being urged to ensure their dog's microchip is up to date.

People are also being asked to review the security of any outdoor kennels and make sure they have good quality locks and lighting as well as considering CCTV and sensors which give early warning of intruders.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.