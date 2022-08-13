News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police probe continues after man attacked outside Norwich pub

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:00 PM August 13, 2022
Investigations are continuing into a serious assault in Norwich.

Police were called to Prince of Wales Road following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted outside of the Compleat Angler pub at about 4.15am on Saturday, July 16.

A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was seriously assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub last month - Credit: David Cross

The victim, a man aged in his 20s was treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and later discharged.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said "enquiries are ongoing as the investigation continues".

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Robert Whiting on 101 quoting crime reference 36/54115/22.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

