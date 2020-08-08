Police close investigation into assault of man in alleyway

The attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Picture: Google Images Archant

The hunt to trace a gang of young people who racially abused a man, before punching him and throwing a brick at him in an alleyway, has now been closed.

The teenage gang attacked the man in an alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft, at about 3.30pm on Monday, May 4.

The group, believed to be in their late teens, made racist comments before punching the man in his ear and throwing a brick at him – although this did not hit him.

After the attack, police said there were two main offenders in the gang. One is white in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit. The other is white, in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

Enquiries had been ongoing but a police spokesman said: “All reasonable enquiries have been conducted with no new leads established. The case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”

Information should be given to Lowestoft police – quoting crime number 37/24736/20 – on 101.