Search

Advanced search

No further action to be taken against man after two Norwich arsons

PUBLISHED: 09:23 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 11 July 2020

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

No further action is being taken against a man who was arrested after two fires were started in the city centre within an hour of each other, police have confirmed.

Picture of scorched pavement following fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.Picture of scorched pavement following fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police were called just before 5.30am on Saturday, January 11 to reports of a suspected arson at a first floor property in Balderstone Court, off Calvert Street.

You may also want to watch:

Less than an hour later, at about 6.15am, police were made aware of another suspected arson incident on Prince of Wales Road, near to the Nelson Hotel.

In this incident, bedding appeared to be set on fire resulting in what one witness described as “several small explosions”.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the two incidents and was “detained under the mental health act”.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said there will be no further action against the man arrested in connection with these incidents and the investigation has now been closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Dragons’ Den success story signs up celebrity customers

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods with son Oliver. Pic: submitted

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Popular pub reopens after delaying ‘for everyone’s safety’

Kieran Bullen and Caitlin Quinn, landlords of The White Hart in Market Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Ex-boxing champion Herbie Hide’s civil court case set to be resolved

Herbie Hide. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Relegation hurts but Farke has faced tougher times at City

Teemu Pukki was denied again for Norwich City in the midweek 2-1 Premier League defeat at Watford, a result that pushed the Canaries to the brink of relegation ahead of West Ham's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd