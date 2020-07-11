No further action to be taken against man after two Norwich arsons
PUBLISHED: 09:23 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 11 July 2020
No further action is being taken against a man who was arrested after two fires were started in the city centre within an hour of each other, police have confirmed.
Police were called just before 5.30am on Saturday, January 11 to reports of a suspected arson at a first floor property in Balderstone Court, off Calvert Street.
Less than an hour later, at about 6.15am, police were made aware of another suspected arson incident on Prince of Wales Road, near to the Nelson Hotel.
In this incident, bedding appeared to be set on fire resulting in what one witness described as “several small explosions”.
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the two incidents and was “detained under the mental health act”.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said there will be no further action against the man arrested in connection with these incidents and the investigation has now been closed.
