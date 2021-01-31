News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police close probe after cyclist suffered serious head injuries

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:50 AM January 31, 2021   
Magpie Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Magpie Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A police investigation into an incident where a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries has been closed.

Police were called to reports a cyclist had fallen from his bike in Magpie Road, Norwich, shortly before 10.50am on December 15 last year.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Officers had been keen to hear from witnesses to the incident or anyone who had dash cam footage from the area at the time.

But following an investigation a spokesman for Norfolk Police said "police have decided no further action is to be taken at this time" and confirmed the case had been closed.

