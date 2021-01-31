Police close probe after cyclist suffered serious head injuries

Published: 9:50 AM January 31, 2021

A police investigation into an incident where a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries has been closed.

Police were called to reports a cyclist had fallen from his bike in Magpie Road, Norwich, shortly before 10.50am on December 15 last year.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Officers had been keen to hear from witnesses to the incident or anyone who had dash cam footage from the area at the time.

But following an investigation a spokesman for Norfolk Police said "police have decided no further action is to be taken at this time" and confirmed the case had been closed.