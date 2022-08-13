News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigation closed into fatal crash where car crashed into river

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:08 AM August 13, 2022
Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Emergency services on scene after the fatal crash at the St Crispins Road roundabout in February this year - Credit: Darren Hewett

An investigation into a crash in which a man in his 60s died after crashing into the River Wensum has been closed.

Emergency services were called at around 7am after a car crashed through a set of metal barriers by the St Crispins Road roundabout, near to Halfords, and landed upside down in the River Wensum.

Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers were left at the scene after a fatal crash at the St Crispins Road roundabout in February this year - Credit: Archant

Police and firefighters attended the scene and recovered the driver from the vehicle, but it was later confirmed he had died.

An investigation was launched following the fatal crash, which happened on Saturday, February 12 this year.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the probe into the fatal crash has been "closed".

Concrete barriers have been added to the bridge at the St Crispins roundabout in Norwich

Concrete barriers were installed after the fatal crash at the St Crispins Road roundabout in February this year - Credit: Archant

The spokesman added: "A file will be prepared for the coroner. 

"However, we’re open to new lines of enquiry and would review any new information provided to us."

The incident saw the roundabout and a number of surrounding roads closed to all traffic for several hours, remaining shut throughout the morning before re-opening shortly before 1.45pm.

Any information to police on 101.

