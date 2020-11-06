Private commemoration planned for town’s Remembrance services

A previous Remembrance Day service at Beccles War Memorial. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A town’s leaders will mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend with a private commemoration in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

No parade or service of remembrance will be held in Beccles this weekend following government restrictions and as part of a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the town’s war memorial on St Mary’s Road on Sunday, November 8, at 2pm.

However, due to the latest restrictions, the ceremony is only open to standard bearers and wreath layers.

On Remembrance Day, Wednesday, November 11, the town Mayor Ashley Lever and councillors will privately commemorate the two minute silence.

While this was initially planned to take place in Exchange Square, government restrictions mean this is no longer possible.