Police given powers to arm special constables with Tasers

Volunteer police officers could be armed with Tasers under plans unveiled by the home secretary.

The move will hand chief officers the powers to authorise Norfolk’s 170 special constables to carry the electroshock weapons.

Home secretary Priti Patel speaking at the annual conference of the Police Federation - Credit: PA

It will ensure they are not "at a disadvantage when facing an attacker wielding a knife or a marauding terrorist", the Home Office said.

Announcing the move during a speech at the annual Police Federation conference, Priti Patel said: "Human rights are not just for criminals, but the law-abiding majority... and that means standing squarely with you - our police.”

But she has faced criticism over arming ‘specials’ with the weapons, which deliver an electric current through two small-barbed darts.

Tasers were used in 781 incidents in Norfolk but only discharged 68 times - Credit: Archant

Amnesty International UK branded the decision "dangerous" and said it will lead to "more instances of misuse, serious harm and death from Tasers".

A recent Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report raised serious concerns around the unnecessary or unsafe use of the devices, particularly against non-white or vulnerable people and children.

It warned that police risked losing public confidence if concerns around Taser use were not addressed through improvements to guidance, training and scrutiny.

Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood - Credit: IOPC

IOPC director general Michael Lockwood said: “There is no doubt that Tasers are a valuable tool for keeping both the public and police safe in dangerous circumstances.

“However, it is important there is ongoing independent scrutiny of Taser use so that both the police and the community can be assured they are being used appropriately.”

Part-time officers - also known as specials - hold the same powers as police constables and work a minimum of 16 hours a month as volunteers.

If armed with Tasers they would receive the same training as full-time constables, with deployment of the weapons remaining an operational matter for police chiefs.

A Police officer armed with a TASER in his body armour. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Use of tasers in Norfolk rose by almost a third last year to 781 incidents, although the weapons were only fired on 68 occasions.

In 2020 Norfolk received extra funding for 132 more Tasers, while neighbouring Suffolk added 68 more of the stun gun devices.

Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds said officers faced rising numbers of assaults and Tasers were “an effective bit of equipment that keeps my colleagues and our communities safe”.