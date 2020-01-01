Man who bit part of victim’s ear off in city club gets prison warning

The Loft nightclub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A 25-year-old has been warned all options are open “including prison” after he admitted biting part of a man’s ear off in a Norwich club.

Macauley Marshall bit a small piece of flesh from the victim’s left earlobe off in the attack on November 17, 2018.

Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, has previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the victim at The Loft nightclub in Rose Lane, Norwich.

He has also admitted possession of a class B drug, namely 0.56 grams of cannabis, on the same date.

The case had been listed for sentencing yesterday.

Marshall appeared in court but was not represented by a barrister.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until July 2, in order for Marshall to obtain legal representation.

But Judge Moore warned the defendant that “all options are open to the court including prison”.