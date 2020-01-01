Search

Advanced search

Man who bit part of victim’s ear off in city club gets prison warning

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 June 2020

The Loft nightclub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Loft nightclub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A 25-year-old has been warned all options are open “including prison” after he admitted biting part of a man’s ear off in a Norwich club.

Macauley Marshall bit a small piece of flesh from the victim’s left earlobe off in the attack on November 17, 2018.

Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, has previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the victim at The Loft nightclub in Rose Lane, Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

He has also admitted possession of a class B drug, namely 0.56 grams of cannabis, on the same  date.

The case had been listed for sentencing yesterday.

Marshall appeared in court but was not represented by a barrister.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until July 2, in order for Marshall to obtain legal representation.

But Judge Moore warned the defendant that “all options are open to the court including prison”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

A large section of the Acle Straight has been closed and a 27-mile diversion put in place following a crash involving a number of vehicles. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with murder following woodland attack

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hairdressers’ relief at reopening news as requests for ‘illicit’ home visits rocket

Deb Dominic, of Hairsmiths, before lockdown. She has welcomed the fact salons can reopen. Pic; Hairsmiths

‘The public needs it’ - Norfolk businesses prepare to welcome back customers

Rebecca and Gareth Williams of The George Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.