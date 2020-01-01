Search

Prison teacher who had relationship with inmate warned to expect jail

PUBLISHED: 11:35 04 January 2020

A prison teacher has been warned she faces jail after she admitted to having a relationship with an inmate.

Melissa Frost, 36, a prison educational teacher at Wayland Prison, near Watton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday when she pleaded guilty to an offence of misconduct in a public office.

It is said she had a relationship with a prisoner between September 12, 2017, and January 3, 2018.

The case was adjourned until February 14 for sentence to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

Frost, of Arnold Pitcher Close, North Walsham, was granted bail until that hearing next month but was warned it did not mean she would not be given a custodial sentence.

Judge Andrew Shaw warned Frost "the most likely outcome in a case of this seriousness is you will be sent to prison".

