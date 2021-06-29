Jailed in Norfolk last week: A47 lorry driver and head-kicking attacker

Published: 1:02 PM June 29, 2021

Two men who ran a "sophisticated" cannabis factory in Norwich's clubland were among those who were sent to prison in Norfolk last week.

Also jailed were a lorry driver who caused the deaths of two people in an A47 crash on March 6 last year, and a Great Yarmouth pub-goer who kicked an unconscious man in the head outside a bar.

Here are some of those starting their sentences in Norfolk:

Daniel Hewett, 48, of Fairfax Road in Norwich

Hewett was sentenced to 15 months in prison and given a 19-and-a-half month driving ban after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving on the A47 at Little Fransham on March 6 last year.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 78-year-old Peter Stebbings, from Necton, and 47-year-old Calvin Beckett, who was born in Norwich but spent most of his life in Mattishall.

Judge Katharine Moore accepted Hewett's "clear remorse", that Hewett was a family man with three young children, the sole breadwinner and, ordinarily, "a perfectly careful driver".

However, she rejected the defence's position that this was a "momentary lapse" in concentration, and instead called it an "extended period of inattention", which put the offence into the top and most "serious category" of carelessness.

"There is no other appropriate punishment", she said. "I have made the sentence as short as it can be."

Shaun Mitchell, 30, of Camden Road in Great Yarmouth

Norwich Crown Court heard Mitchell took part in an attack in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, with two others, outside a pub, which he had been thrown out from earlier in the evening.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said Mitchell, who had been drinking, joined in the assault after the victim lay on the ground unconscious.

She said the victim of the assault suffered a fractured eye socket.

Mitchell was arrested after being recognised on CCTV. Ms Shirley said the two others involved in the assault were dealt with at another court hearing for their part in the attack.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm on May 15, 2019, and also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on February 17, last year, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 2019 and February 2020.

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was "a stupid and dangerous thing to do".

Agron Gjoni and Aleksander Hasa, both of no fixed address

A cannabis factory containing more than 270 mature plants was discovered on April 21 this year at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road.

At Norwich Crown Court, it was accepted Gjoni and Hasa had not set up the factory but John Farmer, prosecuting, said they were running it on behalf of others and were in an “operational management function”.

Both men admitted production of cannabis and criminal damage, and were jailed for 27 months each.

Judge Anthony Bate described it as a “professional and sophisticated” cannabis factory in the heart of Norwich’s clubland.

