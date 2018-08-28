Search

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

PUBLISHED: 11:16 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 18 December 2018

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.

Archant

A firefighter has hit out after illegally parked cars hampered access to a house fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft, at 7.25pm on Monday, December 17.

When they reached the street they were confronted by a series of illegally parked cars which made access difficult.

A spokesman said: “There was a small fire on the hob in the kitchen and the occupant was able to get out of the house.

“Some illegally parked cars on the street hampered the firefighters access but thankfully didn’t hamper their ability to put out the fire.”

Lowestoft firefighter Ben Horne took to twitter to highlight the issue and said: “Difficult access to a house fire in Lowestoft this evening due to parked cars. Only just enough hose reel on one side to reach the hose.

“Access required all around the fire engine to get equipment off. Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road.”

