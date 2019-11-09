Search

WATCH: Brawls in Prince of Wales Road caught on camera

09 November, 2019 - 06:30
One of the fights that broke out in Prince of Wales Road on Halloween. Photo: Neil Perry

One of the fights that broke out in Prince of Wales Road on Halloween. Photo: Neil Perry

Neil Perry

Find out what Halloween looks like on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Halloween on Prince of Wales Road is traditionally one the busiest nights of the year for the public order officers of Norfolk Constabulary.

One of our visual journalists was given access to the team for the entire evening to see the kind of issues and confrontations they have to deal with as they try to keep people enjoying a night out in the city safe.

The night begins with the police receiving a briefing where they organise which officers will be stationed where, plus a discussion of their approach to the night.

Inspector Laura Symonds said: "Those who want to have a nice night we encourage and support that and we're there to reduce any violence.

"We do that by getting out to people quite early and being quite robust.

"Anyone who's not quite right we will issue a dispersal order or make an early arrest."

Watch the video to see what unfolds.

