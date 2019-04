Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been taken to hospital this morning after an assault on Prince of Wales Road in the early hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the steps behind the Premier Inn at around 3.30am.

A spokeswoman said it is “early days” in the investigation but a male had been assaulted and was being transferred to hospital.

More follows.