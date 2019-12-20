Search

'Spray' used in altercation between men outside of new Primark

PUBLISHED: 21:31 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 20 December 2019

Police have appealed for witnesses of a skirmish outside of the new Primark in Norwich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police have appealed for witnesses to a skirmish near the new Primark which saw members of the public sprayed with a substance in the midst of their busy Christmas shopping.

At around 3,30pm on Friday, December 20, an "altercation" broke out between a small group of people close to the Fat Face clothing store on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich.

The incident ended up further along the pedestrianised street, outside of the recently opened Primark on the Haymarket, and saw a spray used against one of the people involved - which also affected nearby shoppers.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the altercation involved three to four men, two roughly aged between 16 and 22 and a third thought to be aged in his 50s.

They said: "There were loads of people about due to the time of day on a busy Friday before Christmas. Lots of children with parents too, as schools had broken up.

"Something has been used to spray over a potential victim and affected nearby members of public too.

"We are looking to hear from anybody who saw what happened or was affected by the incident."

No shoppers required medical treatment as a result of the spray.

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact Sgt Dan Taylor at Bethel Street police station via 101 or by emailing SNTNorwichEastSgts@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

