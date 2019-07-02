Elderly targeted by thieves pretending to be police and traffic wardens

Police have launched an investigation after a number of incidents in Breckland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Thieves are pretending to be police officers or traffic wardens in an attempt to scam money out of the vulnerable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Police has launched an investigation after elderly victims were approached by thieves dressed as police or wardens while in a car park and who told them they had parked illegally or broken a speed limit.

You may also want to watch:

In an attempt to prove it they show a picture of the victim's car and say they face a large fine unless a small payment is made up-front.

Victims will be directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN. Police warn that these parking meters have been tampered with by the suspect in order to retain the card.

The thief will then watch the victim put in their pin before the card is held. Victims are told by the suspect to seek help from the company who operates the parking meter or their bank.

Police warn to report anything suspicious to 101 and not pay any fines without authentication.