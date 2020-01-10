Search

Man appears in court in Norwich on murder charge

PUBLISHED: 17:08 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 10 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared at court in Norwich after being charged with murder.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, has been charged with murder following the death of Audrius Lapinskas, 30, in Peterborough on Sunday, January 5.

It followed an incident on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 8.50pm.

A post mortem examination carried out on Tuesday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Lapinskas died as a result of being assaulted.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Budurus, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, appeared for a preliminary hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 10) having previously appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 8).

He will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on March 16.

