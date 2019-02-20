Mother ‘over the moon’ after pram stolen from her front doorstep is returned

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help after her daughter's stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham.

A mother-of-two is “over the moon” after her baby daughter’s pram was returned just hours after thieves stole it from her front doorstep.

Brittany Narbett, 19, of Pavilion Way in Dereham, had been left devastated when she discovered that her Bugaboo pram frame had been taken from outside her home on Tuesday February 19.

Taking the baby carrier section inside, she left the frame on her doorstep to dry as it had become muddy.

But just four hours later, at around 2pm, she noticed that it was missing.

After reporting it to Norfolk police, she took to social media to ask people in the local community for their help to track it down and was overwhelmed by the response as many expressed sympathy via the Dereham Community Notice Board Facebook group, as well as on her own profile page.

The next morning, on Wednesday February 20, Miss Narbett checked to see if someone had been “decent enough” to return it and was surprised to see what was outside her door.

She said: “I’m over the moon to say my pram has been returned at some point ether last night or this morning.

“I’d just gone out to check to see if someone had the decency to return it and they had.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me and offered the help they did to get my daughter’s pram back. If it wasn’t for everyone sharing and getting it out there I might of still not got it back.”

Miss Narbett had spent months saving the £400 needed to buy the light pink pram for her now seven-month-old daughter, Layla-Mai. She managed to get the money ahead of her daughter’s arrival and bought it two months before she was born.

She added: “I always wanted nice things for my children even when things are tough.

“I save months on end for my dream pram, for the pretty girly pram my daughter deserves to have. It made me proud to say I tried to give the kids everything I could before they were born.”

Her son Alfie, aged two, also uses the pram with a buggy board attached to it.

Her original post on Facebook was shared nearly 400 times and saw many people in the mid Norfolk community offer Miss Narbett a pram or stroller to use until hers could be found.