Police thank woman for ‘lovely gesture’ left on patrol car
PUBLISHED: 16:02 13 May 2020
A member of the public has been thanked for her “lovely gesture” after a message thanking the police was left on a patrol car.
An officer came back to their car which had been parked in Great Yarmouth to find a message stating “Thank you for all you do, Stay safe” on the windscreen.
The actions were very much appreciated by the officer who publicised it on social media.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “When you come out to your vehicle and find a lovely gesture from a resident of Gorleston #thankyou #team5 #PC457”.
It follows another public show of support from the public tweeted about by Great Yarmouth Police last month, on April 30, when boxes of chocolates were left on another patrol car in the town. They tweeted: “We would like to say thank you to the kind stranger, who left a gift on the windscreen for our officers. #gtyarmouthpolice #randomactsofkindness #PC1862”.
