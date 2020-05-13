Search

Advanced search

Police thank woman for ‘lovely gesture’ left on patrol car

PUBLISHED: 16:02 13 May 2020

Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Archant

A member of the public has been thanked for her “lovely gesture” after a message thanking the police was left on a patrol car.

Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

An officer came back to their car which had been parked in Great Yarmouth to find a message stating “Thank you for all you do, Stay safe” on the windscreen.

You may also want to watch:

The actions were very much appreciated by the officer who publicised it on social media.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “When you come out to your vehicle and find a lovely gesture from a resident of Gorleston #thankyou #team5 #PC457”.

It follows another public show of support from the public tweeted about by Great Yarmouth Police last month, on April 30, when boxes of chocolates were left on another patrol car in the town. They tweeted: “We would like to say thank you to the kind stranger, who left a gift on the windscreen for our officers. #gtyarmouthpolice #randomactsofkindness #PC1862”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant

‘They need to feel comfortable’ - Webber says most City players want to resume season

Norwich City's players could make an initial return to team training next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24