Police ‘superdog’ praised for helping woman to find her car keys

A police “superdog” has been praised by a distressed member of the public after helping to find her keys which had been lost on a rural walk.

The woman had been taking her dog for a walk across fields when she realised she had lost her car keys.

The distressed woman was helped by police dog Harry who found the lost key after a short search.

The woman has messaged officers following incident to pass on her thanks.

She said: “I can’t believe Harry found my key. He is the best good boy ever.”

She added that she does not know what she would done without the assistance of Harry and PC Dave Carter.

Great Yarmouth Police publicised the happy ending on Twitter on Friday, May 22 by retweeting a message from NS Police Dogs.

Officers tweeted: “A happy vehicle owner and some impromptu training #Happytohelp the nose knows #53”