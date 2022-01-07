Police seek man seen in hi-vis jacket after RSPB quad bike stolen
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Police want to speak to a man seen wearing a hi-vis jacket after thieves broke into an RSPB office and rode away on a quad bike.
RSPB Lakenheath's office alarm was triggered just after 4am on December 22, when the padlocks to the premises were cut using a hacksaw.
Stihl brush cutters, Husqvarna chainsaws and multiple hand tools were also stolen. These were marked with SmartWater, a traceable liquid applied to items of value to help identify thieves and deter theft.
A quad bike was stolen and ridden away from the RSPB office.
Police would like to speak to a member of the public who flagged down the responding police car to inform the officers of a silver car he'd seen towing a quad bike in High Street, Lakenheath.
The man was in an estate car, possibly a Mazda, and was wearing an orange hi-vis work coat. Officers believe this man is a key witness and may be able to describe the suspects and the vehicle they used.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lakenheath Police on 101 or email stephen.yates@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime number 37/72333/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
- 2 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
- 3 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 4 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 5 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises
- 6 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- 7 Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash
- 8 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 9 Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's
- 10 Van overturns after hitting telegraph pole in three-vehicle crash