Police seek man seen in hi-vis jacket after RSPB quad bike stolen

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:35 PM January 7, 2022
RSPB Lakenheath has now won its fourth VisitEngland welcome award. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The RSPB Lakenheath offices were burgled in late December 2021 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Police want to speak to a man seen wearing a hi-vis jacket after thieves broke into an RSPB office and rode away on a quad bike.

RSPB Lakenheath's office alarm was triggered just after 4am on December 22, when the padlocks to the premises were cut using a hacksaw. 

Stihl brush cutters, Husqvarna chainsaws and multiple hand tools were also stolen. These were marked with SmartWater, a traceable liquid applied to items of value to help identify thieves and deter theft.

A quad bike was stolen and ridden away from the RSPB office.

Police would like to speak to a member of the public who flagged down the responding police car to inform the officers of a silver car he'd seen towing a quad bike in High Street, Lakenheath.

The man was in an estate car, possibly a Mazda, and was wearing an orange hi-vis work coat. Officers believe this man is a key witness and may be able to describe the suspects and the vehicle they used.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lakenheath Police on 101 or email stephen.yates@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime number 37/72333/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

