CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police Norfolk police

A man verbally threatened staff in a Norwich DIY store when they challenged him for stealing power tools.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 8 at B&Q on Boundary Road.

A man stole a number of tools, but when he was challeneged by store staff he became verbally abusive before fleeing the scene.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station with crime reference number 36/77351/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.