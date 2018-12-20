CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff
20 December, 2018 - 11:38
Norfolk police
A man verbally threatened staff in a Norwich DIY store when they challenged him for stealing power tools.
A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police
It happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 8 at B&Q on Boundary Road.
A man stole a number of tools, but when he was challeneged by store staff he became verbally abusive before fleeing the scene.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station with crime reference number 36/77351/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
