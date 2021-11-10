Power tools stolen in East Harling burglary
Published: 1:37 PM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011
Power tools worth around £1,400 have been stolen from a property in East Harling.
An address in Fox Grove was broken into overnight between Sunday, November 7 and Monday, November 8.
Suspects broke into the property by smashing a window.
Power tools including drills, saws and batteries were stolen along with alcohol.
Norfolk Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area or has information about the burglary.
Anyone with information should contact PC Dani Massawe at Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 2 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
- 3 GP banned from driving after string of speeding offences
- 4 Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
- 5 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
- 6 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
- 7 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
- 8 How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend
- 9 'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave
- 10 Woman banned from driving after doing 109mph on A47