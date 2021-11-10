Power tools stolen in East Harling burglary

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses after power tools were stolen from a property in Fox Grove, East Harling - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Power tools worth around £1,400 have been stolen from a property in East Harling.

An address in Fox Grove was broken into overnight between Sunday, November 7 and Monday, November 8.

Suspects broke into the property by smashing a window.

Power tools including drills, saws and batteries were stolen along with alcohol.

Norfolk Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area or has information about the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dani Massawe at Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.