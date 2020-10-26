Search

Power tools worth up to £3,000 stolen from sheds

PUBLISHED: 14:39 26 October 2020

Power tools were stolen from an address on West Harling Road in East Harling. Picture: Google Street View

Power tools were stolen from an address on West Harling Road in East Harling. Picture: Google Street View

Power tools worth up to £3,000 were stolen as sheds were broken into overnight.

The burglary, at an address on West Harling Road in East Harling, took place between 5pm on Tuesday, October 20, and 7am on Wednesday, October 21.

Those responsible broke into sheds at the property and stole a range of tools worth between £2,000 and £3,000.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or private CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC Charles Large at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/74291/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

