Power tools stolen from business premises in overnight burglary

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:52 AM August 13, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after an overnight break-in on Langley Road in Chedgrave.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an early hours break-in at the premises of a tools supplier.

At some point between 2.22am and 2.29am on Sunday, August 12, entry was forced into HTS Supplies on Langley Road in Chedgrave.

The offender(s) smashed the glass in the front door of the business premises, before stealing numerous power tools.

A police investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the times stated should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/496/36/18.

