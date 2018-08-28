Search

Police receive report of suspicious male in area where five dogs were poisoned

PUBLISHED: 11:51 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 04 January 2019

Police received a report of a suspicious male. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police received a report of a suspicious male. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bigandt_Photography

Police have received a report of a suspicious man seen in the same area that dogs have been poisoned.

Officers were informed of a man acting suspiciously at about 10am on January 2 on Church Lane, Potter Heigham.

The report comes after various social media posts warning dog walkers in the area that dog food with poison had been found in the surrounding area.

It is believed that five dogs have had to be treated for poisoning after owners took them for a walk in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call on Wednesday, January 2 reporting a suspicious male in the area of Church Lane.

“Officers did not attend but information has been taken. The caller was unable to give a description of the male.”

If your pet has been affected after a visit to this area email marc.betts@archant.co.uk.

