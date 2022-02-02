Men armed with crowbars steal cash and alcohol from post office

Police are searching for information after the robbery at Mundford Post Office in Leonard Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are hunting two armed robbers who stole cash and alcohol from a post office.

Officers were called to Mundford Post Office in Leonard Street just before 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 1, after two men were seen entering the shop with crowbars and threatening staff to hand over money.

The suspects took the money but no one was injured in the incident.

Officers are continuing with enquiries to find those involved and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/8197/21.

People can also call Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

