Warning over Post Office fake delivery scam

Variations of the fake Post Office texts ask recipients to click link to pay to reschedule a date for a parcel to be delivered. - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk have been warned not to fall for a new delivery scam using fake text messages to impersonate the Post Office.

It is the latest in a large number of scam delivery texts, typically using Royal Mail, DPD and Hermes company branding.

The latest fake texts claim that a parcel delivery has failed and asks recipients to click a link to ‘book a new date’ or ‘reschedule a delivery’ on websites that have nothing to do with the Post Office.

They are then asked to hand over card details to cover the ‘redelivery charge’ of £1.10.

If you receive a suspicious text message like this, report it by forwarding the message to 7726 📱👮 @CyberProtectUK #CyberProtect pic.twitter.com/Reoonuh8dv — Post Office (@PostOffice) January 13, 2022

Officers in Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department said they have received a number of reports about the texts from people in the county.

"This site will then attempt to gather personal and financial details. Our advice is always be wary of claims made in unexpected messages,” they added.

The Post Office has also launched a social media campaign to warn the public of impersonation scams.