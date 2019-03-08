Three arrested with suspected links to county lines drug dealing
PUBLISHED: 10:24 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 23 August 2019
Three people arrested in Norwich on Thursday are believed to be linked to county lines drug dealing.
Neighbourhood policing team officers made the arrests in the north of the city.
It followed reports of a property being potentially cuckooed - a practice where drug dealers take over the home of an vulnerable person or addict to use as an operational base.
County lines, where drugs are moved by dealers or gangs from urban to rural areas, has been the focus of considerable time and resource for Norfolk Police through Operation Gravity.
In Norfolk, county lines are most active in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
