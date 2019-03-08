'Erratic' driver stopped by police fails breath test
PUBLISHED: 23:18 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:18 15 September 2019
NS Police Dogs
A motorist seen driving "erratically" in west Norfolk was found to be over the drink-drive limit.
Police officers stopped a Porsche on the A10 at Downham Market on Sunday night after a member of the public called in about the erratic manner of its driving.
NS Police Dogs said on Twitter that the driver failed a breath test and was taken into custody.
They thanked officers from King's Lynn for "great teamwork" and the "eagle-eyed" member of the public who made the call.
