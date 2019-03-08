Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Have you seen this dog? Family distraught after suspected theft of beloved pet in burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:13 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 August 2019

Marco is believed to have been stolen from a property on Stanfield Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Marco is believed to have been stolen from a property on Stanfield Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A Wymondham family have spoken of their devastation after the suspected theft of their dog during a burglary.

Marco, an 11-year-old Pomeranian, went missing on Wednesday July 31 after a break-in on Stanfield Road between 4.30pm and 6pm.

His 58-year-old owner, David Warner, an estate agent, said: "We are distraught. It's been two weeks now and it's the not knowing that's hard. We don't know if he was taken because he was yappy or because he is very cute. It's just horrible really as we don't know if he's been harmed."

Marco was adopted a year ago from the Dog's Trust and is a golden colour with a grey streak running down his back and has three teeth. Mr Warner also said that he resembles the bear Bungle in the former ITV children's television series Rainbow.

Mr Warner said: "He's definitely got a sweet tooth - he really likes ice cream and when he is excited he does pirouettes. He's a boisterous little chap.

"When we got him he really took a shine to my wife and follows her everywhere."

You may also want to watch:

The father-of-two added that Marco is protective of the home and probably confronted the intruders during the burglary.

Police are now appealing for information on Marco's whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who saw a white man of average build wearing a dark top and driving a marron coloured van in the area.

During the burglary, yellow gold jewellery, a hippopotamus ornament, and around $300 and €200 leftover cash from holidays in the USA and Tenerife were also stolen.

A large Samsung curve television was also smashed six times but left in the property.

Mr Warner said: "None of that matters though really, they can be replaced. The over-riding thing of all of this is not knowing what's happened to Marco."

When his 26-year-old daughter, Francessca, discovered the break-in Mr Warner said the scene was "carnage."

He added: "Our sofas were all over the floor and they had gone through all of our drawers. They'd been through all of our personal drawers in the bedroom and smashed open the safe."

Anyone with information should contact DC Robert Blade at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

A-level Results Day 2019: West Norfolk

Tom Hartwell (left) and Clare Hargraves, head of Downham Market Academy Sixth form. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists