Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police chiefs host Q&A in King's Lynn tonight

13 May, 2019 - 07:01
Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green and Chief Constable Simon Bailey will be holding a Q&A in King's Lynn tonight Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green and Chief Constable Simon Bailey will be holding a Q&A in King's Lynn tonight Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

People in west Norfolk get the chance to quiz Norfolk's police and crime commissioner and the county's chief constable tonight.

Lorne Green and Simon Bailey are holding the public meeting at the Town Hall in King's Lynn at 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

It will give people the opportunity to share views, issues or concerns about crime and policing in their area.

"My undertaking has been, and remains, to give every man, woman and child in our county the opportunity to influence local policing where they live", said Mr Green.

"The Norfolk public has really bought into these events, which provide a unique opportunity to address their questions, concerns and ideas directly to the people in charge of Norfolk's policing service."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pressure mounting to get A47 fully dualled with delegation set for Westminster talks

Thousands of people backed the EDP's Just Dual It! campaign by filling in postcards. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Michael Bailey: Gaps and goals – Six things ahead of Norwich City’s Premier League return

Norwich City footballers welcomed their Premier League promotion with open arms - and an open-top bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Police chiefs host Q&A in King’s Lynn tonight

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green and Chief Constable Simon Bailey will be holding a Q&A in King's Lynn tonight Picture: Simon Parkin

Council to decide whether to give city centre beer garden the go ahead

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill, who has subbmitted an application to create an al fresco dining and beer garden in Orford Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists