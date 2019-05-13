Police chiefs host Q&A in King's Lynn tonight

People in west Norfolk get the chance to quiz Norfolk's police and crime commissioner and the county's chief constable tonight.

Lorne Green and Simon Bailey are holding the public meeting at the Town Hall in King's Lynn at 6pm.

It will give people the opportunity to share views, issues or concerns about crime and policing in their area.

"My undertaking has been, and remains, to give every man, woman and child in our county the opportunity to influence local policing where they live", said Mr Green.

"The Norfolk public has really bought into these events, which provide a unique opportunity to address their questions, concerns and ideas directly to the people in charge of Norfolk's policing service."