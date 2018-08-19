Praise for people who helped off duty policeman chase down two men

Published: 1:50 AM August 19, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Quick-thinking members of the public rushed to assist an off duty policeman and retired police dog after a shop owner requested help.

https://twitter.com/PD_Sable/status/1031102266827255808

The off duty Norfolk Police officer was assisted by members of the public in chasing two men, who were soon arrested for 'various offences' in Hopton-on-Sea on Saturday, August 18.

In sending out a 'big thank you' to the quick-thinking locals, Retired Police Dog Sable – who used to work for the Metropolitan Police task force – took to Twitter to praise the efforts. RPD Sable tweeted: 'I want to say a big thank you to the members of public who stopped to give me help and support yesterday in Hopton on Sea. Was off duty when staff at a shop I was in asked for assistance. After a foot chase I arrested 2 males for various offences.'

https://twitter.com/InspProvart/status/1031150818987257861

Those who helped received further praise from Insp Lou Provart at Norfolk Constabulary, who tweeted: 'ThankYou to the people who helped my colleague off duty chase down and apprehend two suspects. Great example of people stepping up to help protect our communities.'