Praise for people who helped off duty policeman chase down two men
Quick-thinking members of the public rushed to assist an off duty policeman and retired police dog after a shop owner requested help.
The off duty Norfolk Police officer was assisted by members of the public in chasing two men, who were soon arrested for 'various offences' in Hopton-on-Sea on Saturday, August 18.
In sending out a 'big thank you' to the quick-thinking locals, Retired Police Dog Sable – who used to work for the Metropolitan Police task force – took to Twitter to praise the efforts. RPD Sable tweeted: 'I want to say a big thank you to the members of public who stopped to give me help and support yesterday in Hopton on Sea. Was off duty when staff at a shop I was in asked for assistance. After a foot chase I arrested 2 males for various offences.'
Those who helped received further praise from Insp Lou Provart at Norfolk Constabulary, who tweeted: 'ThankYou to the people who helped my colleague off duty chase down and apprehend two suspects. Great example of people stepping up to help protect our communities.'