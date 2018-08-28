Policeman from Norfolk ‘devastated’ by shower spying charge

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS. Archant

A policeman from Norfolk who denied spying on a naked female officer said he was forced to dash into the women’s toilets after throwing up in his mouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Metropolitan police officer, Oliver Levi Darby, 41, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification on January 9.

Darby is accused of peering through a six-inch curtain gap at the female officer showering at their shared accommodation, at Gilmour Section House, Kennington Lane, Lambeth.

The ex-Royal Engineer Lance Corporal told the court on Tuesday, December 4, that he was forced to dash into the women’s shower room as there were no available cubicles in the men’s.

He said: “All of a sudden I threw up in my mouth and I felt I needed to sit on the toilet. I needed to find a toilet very, very quickly.

“I did not know anyone was in the shower. I just heard the water running.”

The policewoman told the jury Darby deliberately stared at her through the curtain gap and hid in the toilet cubicle for up to half an hour when she spotted him.

He told the jury: “It was not what it looked like. I know the difference between right and wrong, I was in the Army. I’ve got morals, I’ve got standards.”

Darby, of Docking Road, Burnham Market, near Fakenham, has worked in the Westminster Borough uniformed response team for four years, after 15 years in the military.

“I love my job. I take great pride in my work,” he said.

“I am horrified, devastated,” said Darby of the allegation.

When asked if he thought the officer attractive, Darby said: “No. My mind doesn’t work like that.”

That prompted Judge William Wood QC to observe: “She’s a physically attractive young lady.

“Anyone can see that.”

Darby admitted he was embarrassed at the prospect of being spotted leaving the ladies.

He said: “I am a private person. I know how it would look coming out of the women’s toilet.

“They would think: ‘He’s up to no good, probably,’ and I wanted to avoid that.”

He denied crawling out and removing his colourful t-shirt to dodge identification and said: “I took my t-shirt off because I was unwell, I was hot and flushed.”

He was arrested and questioned by police two days after the incident.

The trial continues.