Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 December 2018

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Archant

A policeman from Norfolk has denied spying on a naked female officer while she was showering at their shared section house, a court has heard.

The policewoman says Oliver Darby, 41, ogled her through a six-inch gap in the curtain before making up a story of feeling ill in a clumsy attempt at an excuse.

Metropolitan Police officer Darby, of Docking Road, Burnham Market, near Fakenham, was staying in Lambeth, south London.

The officer, who works on Westminster Borough, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification on January 9.

Prosecutor Oliver Doherty told the jury the policewoman had just completed her shift and went to the shower room in her dressing gown.

Mr Doherty said: “She had been in the shower for 10 minutes and noticed another person had entered the shower room and stood in the entrance of the wet room.

“She turned to her left and the curtain was open about six inches from the wall and she could see there was a person stood behind her, facing the shower cubicle. As she turned around the person dashed into the toilet cubicle.”

The policewoman told the jury: “It was very quick and they side-dived into the cubicle and locked the door.

“I grabbed my towel, I was so shocked. I felt really exposed.”

Darby admits he was in the shower room looking for a toilet cubicle to throw up in because there were none free in the men’s room.

However, Mr Doherty claimed: “He was there for sexual gratification because of the manner he was observing her and his behaviour afterwards.”

The court was told that the policewoman wrapped herself in a towel and waited for Darby, who eventually emerged after 20-30 minutes from the silent cubicle.

The policewoman confronted him and Darby said: “I’m sorry, I was going to be sick and the men’s were busy.”

The policewoman told the jury: “Nobody walks through a door like that. It appeared to me he was trying to hide.

“I was shaking, I was upset, I felt violated that a police officer was doing that.

“He said he would not risk his job.”

The trial continues.

