Police appeal for witnesses after sofa set alight
PUBLISHED: 13:22 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 14 January 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in a Norfolk town.
The piece of furniture was deliberately set alight outside a property in England’s Lane in Gorleston at approximately 10.20pm on Sunday (January 13).
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Daniel Lemmon at Gorleston Police Station on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.