Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police. Breckland police

Groups of people gathering in a supermarket car park and at a basketball court have had warnings from police after flouting restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Breckland police tweeted that patrols in Attleborough had issued seven warnings on Monday night, after groups gathered in Sainsbury’s car park and at the recreation ground.

However, police who patrolled the same spots on Tuesday night said there was no evidence of repeat breaches.

Figures, from April 15, showed Norfolk police had issued 126 fines for breaches of the lockdown rules.

However, there was praise from Norfolk police’s chief constable Simon Bailey at the weekend,

He described people as “a credit to their communities” for resisting the temptation to ignore the restrictions over the weekend’s sunny weather.

