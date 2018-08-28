Search

‘Don’t get caught out’: Warning issued after car and van are seized

PUBLISHED: 09:21 20 November 2018

Lowestoft police seized two vehicles in the Whitton Green area and in Corton for having no insurance. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

©archant2016

Police have warned motorists not to “get caught out” after two vehicles were seized on successive days for not having any insurance.

In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Lowestoft police said a Red Rover 25 had been seized in the Whitton Green area of Lowestoft on November 19 for having no insurance, while a white Mercedes van was seized by police in The Street, Corton on November 20 for also having no insurance.

A police spokesman said: “Don’t get caught out, always drive insured. For more information on driving licences, tax and MOT visit www.gov.uk/…/or…/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency

Motoring offences see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/motoring-offences

Abandoned vehicles see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-an…/abandoned-vehicles and car modifications see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/car-modifications

