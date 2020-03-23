Search

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

PUBLISHED: 09:32 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 23 March 2020

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Motorists are being warned about a spate of scam messages from someone claiming to be from the DVLA.

Halesworth police have had reports about scam text messages and calls being received stating that “your outstanding vehicle tax refund from an overpayment is pending.”

Halesworth Police has issued a warning over a road tax refund scam. Picture: Halesworth Police FacebookHalesworth Police has issued a warning over a road tax refund scam. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook

It includes a link that claims to be ‘secure’ – however police have urged drivers not to “open it or click anywhere in it.”

A post on a Halesworth Police Facebook page said: “Road Tax Scam:

“If you receive the below contact by text message or e-mail, don’t open it or click anywhere in it.

“This is a scam doing the rounds at the moment and opening it could provide criminals access to your data.”

