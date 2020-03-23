‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Motorists are being warned about a spate of scam messages from someone claiming to be from the DVLA.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halesworth police have had reports about scam text messages and calls being received stating that “your outstanding vehicle tax refund from an overpayment is pending.”

Halesworth Police has issued a warning over a road tax refund scam. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook Halesworth Police has issued a warning over a road tax refund scam. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook

It includes a link that claims to be ‘secure’ – however police have urged drivers not to “open it or click anywhere in it.”

A post on a Halesworth Police Facebook page said: “Road Tax Scam:

“If you receive the below contact by text message or e-mail, don’t open it or click anywhere in it.

“This is a scam doing the rounds at the moment and opening it could provide criminals access to your data.”