News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Rise in fuel storage thefts prompts police security warning

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:20 PM October 5, 2022
Construction worker in safety gloovs filling excavator with diesel fuel on construction site

Construction worker filling tank with diesel fuel on building site - Credit: Getty Images

A surge in thefts of fuel bowsers has seen police issue a warning for businesses to take extra precautions.

High prices have seen a rise in thefts of fuel stored on building sites and compounds in Norfolk.

Rural crime officers have urged measures to protect against diesel thieves amid prices that remain high caused by the war in Ukraine.

The Operation Randall team, which oversees countryside policing, said: “We are encouraging owners to make sure they secure their bowsers by taking steps to make them hard to remove. Also look at tracker options which can be installed after purchase.

Norfolk police Operation Randall advice amid rise in fuel thefts

Norfolk police Operation Randall advice amid rise in fuel thefts - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“We also want the public to keep an eye on building sites and similar during hours of darkness. If you see movement during darkness and it just doesn’t look right, contact us immediately.”

It comes after the NFU also urged farmers to be on alert over thefts from red diesel tanks and fertiliser stores.

Anyone with information to contact the OP Randall Team via email on OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon