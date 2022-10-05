Rise in fuel storage thefts prompts police security warning

A surge in thefts of fuel bowsers has seen police issue a warning for businesses to take extra precautions.

High prices have seen a rise in thefts of fuel stored on building sites and compounds in Norfolk.

Rural crime officers have urged measures to protect against diesel thieves amid prices that remain high caused by the war in Ukraine.

The Operation Randall team, which oversees countryside policing, said: “We are encouraging owners to make sure they secure their bowsers by taking steps to make them hard to remove. Also look at tracker options which can be installed after purchase.

Norfolk police Operation Randall advice amid rise in fuel thefts - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“We also want the public to keep an eye on building sites and similar during hours of darkness. If you see movement during darkness and it just doesn’t look right, contact us immediately.”

It comes after the NFU also urged farmers to be on alert over thefts from red diesel tanks and fertiliser stores.

Anyone with information to contact the OP Randall Team via email on OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk