Police warning after spate of purse thefts in supermarkets

Police have urged supermarket shoppers to be vigilant following a number of purse thefts across Norfolk.

It comes after incidents since February 20, where victims have had their purse stolen while shopping in supermarkets in North Walsham, Cromer, Swaffham and Diss.

Shoppers have been urged to keep bags closed and close at all times, to shut purses and put them away before leaving the till and to not carry too many bags and coats.

Police have also said that people should avoid carrying purses or wallets in a back trouser pocket, keep cash secure and out of sight and not to write down PIN numbers to keep in wallets, purses or handbags.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or persons in relation to these incidents.

Anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.