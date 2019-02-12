Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police warning after spate of purse thefts in supermarkets

PUBLISHED: 16:14 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 06 March 2019

Police have urged supermarket shoppers to be vigilant following a number of purse thefts across Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police have urged supermarket shoppers to be vigilant following a number of purse thefts across Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have urged supermarket shoppers to be vigilant following a number of purse thefts across Norfolk.

It comes after incidents since February 20, where victims have had their purse stolen while shopping in supermarkets in North Walsham, Cromer, Swaffham and Diss.

Shoppers have been urged to keep bags closed and close at all times, to shut purses and put them away before leaving the till and to not carry too many bags and coats.

Police have also said that people should avoid carrying purses or wallets in a back trouser pocket, keep cash secure and out of sight and not to write down PIN numbers to keep in wallets, purses or handbags.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or persons in relation to these incidents.

Anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Inquest date set for 17-year-old A140 crash victim

Shannon Gittings, 17, died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists